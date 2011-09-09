LONDON, Sept 9 The IMF on Friday welcomed a $447
billion plan presented by U.S. President Barack Obama to boost
economic growth and tackle unemployment.
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine
Lagarde said countries facing market pressures must implement
fiscal consolidation now.
"And certainly we welcome the proposals announced by
President Obama last night which focus on supporting growth and
job creation in the short-term, clearly identified," Lagarde
said in a speech in London.
"As the president also emphasised last night it remains
critical for the U.S. to put public debt on a more sustainable
path and we certainly look forward to the proposed consolidation
plan he has announced and that he will communicate in the next
few days," she added.
(Reporting by Keith Weir)