LONDON, Sept 9 The IMF on Friday welcomed a $447 billion plan presented by U.S. President Barack Obama to boost economic growth and tackle unemployment.

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said countries facing market pressures must implement fiscal consolidation now.

"And certainly we welcome the proposals announced by President Obama last night which focus on supporting growth and job creation in the short-term, clearly identified," Lagarde said in a speech in London.

"As the president also emphasised last night it remains critical for the U.S. to put public debt on a more sustainable path and we certainly look forward to the proposed consolidation plan he has announced and that he will communicate in the next few days," she added.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)