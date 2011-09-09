LONDON, Sept 9 Policymakers in advanced economies should use every means to hand to boost growth, International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde said on Friday.

Lagarde also said euro zone countries must quickly implement measures agreed in July to improve the bloc's ability to deal with the debt crisis and warned again that some of Europe's banks would need more capital.

"Policymakers should stand ready, as needed, to take more action to support the recovery, including through unconventional measures," Lagarde said.

"For the advanced economies, there is no question that fiscal sustainability must be restored through credible consolidation plans," she said. "But we also know that consolidating too quickly will hurt the recovery and worsen job prospects. So the challenge is to find the pace of adjustment that is neither too fast, nor too slow.

"Monetary policy also has a role to play in the advanced economies. Broadly speaking, it should remain highly accommodative, as the risk of recession outweighs the risk of inflation," she said.

(Reporting by Keith Weir)