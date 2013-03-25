* Immigration is hot topic ahead of 2015 election
* Romanians, Bulgarians have right to work in UK next year
* Cameron is under pressure from UK Independence Party
* Policies would apply to all EU citizens moving to UK
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, March 25 Prime Minister David Cameron
unveiled a crackdown on immigration on Monday, saying he planned
to show illegal migrants "the door" and rein in welfare benefits
he believes lure foreigners to live off the British state.
In a wide-reaching policy announcement, Cameron addressed
public concerns about Romanians and Bulgarians winning the right
to work in Britain next year, a prospect that has prompted the
right-leaning press to warn of the arrival of "hordes" of
welfare-hungry migrants.
"Net migration needs to come down radically from hundreds of
thousands a year to just tens of thousands," he said.
Cameron's initiative reflects a change in rhetoric across
the political mainstream, after years when talking about
immigration was seen as taboo and the reserve of racists.
All three main parties now talk tough on immigration after
polls showed it had become one of voters' main worries ahead of
a 2015 election.
The success of the UK Independence Party or UKIP, which
campaigns against "open-door" immigration and humiliated
Cameron's Conservatives in a vote for a parliamentary seat, has
added to the pressure for policy change.
Fines for employers who hire illegal immigrants will be
doubled and landlords who let housing to illegal immigrants
could also face fines, Cameron said.
"Put simply when it comes to illegal migrants, we're rolling
up that red carpet ... and showing them the door," Cameron told
an audience of students at University Campus Suffolk in Ipswich.
Cameron said he wanted to stop Britain's welfare system
being "a soft touch".
In measures that will apply to all citizens of the European
Economic Area (EEA) - the 27-nation European Union plus Norway,
Iceland and Liechtenstein - immigrants will have to wait up to
five years for social housing and will be subject to tougher
"reciprocal charging" requirements when using the National
Health Service - meaning their own country will have to pay.
Cameron said public fears about uncontrolled immigration -
including the lifting of EU freedom of movement restrictions on
Romanians and Bulgarians next year - and the resulting pressure
on public services and the rapid pace of change were fair.
"These concerns are not just legitimate - they are right and
it is a fundamental duty of every mainstream politician to
address them."
"SOMETHING FOR NOTHING CULTURE"
Announcing new measures to make it more difficult for EEA
nationals to claim welfare benefits, Cameron said payments would
be stopped after six months if recipients could not show they
had a genuine chance of getting a job.
He also said newcomers would face a much harder test to see
if they were eligible for income-related benefits.
"Ending the something for nothing culture needs to apply to
immigration as well as welfare. We're going to give migrants
from the EEA a very clear message," he said.
In Brussels, a spokesman for the European Commission said
the EU executive would need to ensure any proposals were legal.
Cameron said he would contest any challenge "very robustly".
Last Friday, Nick Clegg, the deputy prime minister and
leader of the Lib Dems, said Britain was also considering
obliging visitors from "high-risk" countries to pay a returnable
cash bond to deter them from overstaying.
Nigel Farage, the leader of UKIP, said on Saturday that the
unexpected success of his own party had shifted the debate on
immigration, bringing it into the mainstream.
"If UKIP had not taken on this immigration debate, the
others would not be talking about it at all," he said.