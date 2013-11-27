LONDON Nov 27 British Prime Minister David
Cameron said on Wednesday he would make it harder for migrants
from the European Union to access Britain's welfare system and
try to renegotiate the way EU freedom of movement rules are
applied.
His intervention, an attempt to address public fears about
an influx of Romanians and Bulgarians when EU restrictions on
those two countries expire at the start of next year, will cause
tensions with the European Commission which has warned Cameron
not to introduce any discriminatory measures.
Cameron's Conservative party risks seeing its vote split at
European elections next year and at a national election in 2015
by the UK Independence Party (UKIP) which opposes "open-door
immigration" and he is under pressure to address that threat.
Cameron said in an article in the Financial Times that he
planned to change the law so that new EU migrants would have to
wait three months before they could access unemployment
benefits, saying he shared "concerns" about a possible influx of
new migrants.
Newcomers would not be eligible for housing benefits and
would lose the right to unemployment benefits after six months
unless they could prove they had a realistic chance of finding a
job, he added.
He said he also planned to try to renegotiate the way EU
freedom of movement rules are applied to make it harder for
people from poorer countries in the 28-nation bloc to relocate
to richer countries.