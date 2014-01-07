LONDON Jan 7 Britain will fail to meet a
government target to reduce the number of migrants entering the
country to below 100,000 a year, Business Secretary Vince Cable
said.
Prime Minister David Cameron promised in the run-up to the
2010 election to cut net migration to the "tens of thousands" by
2015, down from the 200,000 a year expected under current
trends.
Cable, a member of the Liberal Democrat party which
traditionally holds a pro-immigration stance, said that the
target would most likely not be achieved due to a variety of
factors the government cannot influence.
"It involves British people emigrating - you can't control
that. It involves free movement within the European Union - in
and out. It involves British people coming back from overseas
who are not immigrants but are counted in the numbers," Cable
told the BBC.
"Setting an arbitrary cap is not helpful. It almost
certainly won't achieve the below 100,000 level the
Conservatives are setting," he said.
Trailing in the polls ahead of European elections in May and
national polls next year, Cameron is striving to stem a
right-wing threat from the anti-immigration UK Independence
Party.
In December, the government brought forward measures that
will force EU migrants to wait three months before they can
apply for benefits.