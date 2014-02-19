LONDON Feb 19 Britain laid out new rules on
Wednesday designed to limit the access that migrants from other
European Union states have to the country's welfare system.
British Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to curb
immigration into Britain in an effort to quell concerns about
migrants entering the country to claim benefits, referred to as
'benefits tourism'. The move may also stop voters defecting to
the anti-immigration UK Independence Party.
The new test, due to come into effect on March 1, sets a
minimum income threshold to determine whether a migrant working
in the UK should have access to the wider suite of benefits that
comes with being classed as a worker rather than a jobseeker.
"The British public are rightly concerned that migrants
should contribute to this country, and not be drawn here by the
attractiveness of our benefits system," said Work and Pensions
Secretary Iain Duncan Smith.
EU officials have repeatedly criticised Britain for its
increasingly tough approach on immigration, which has compounded
already tense relations between Brussels and London over
Britain's desire to renegotiate its 40-year-old relationship
with the EU.
But, Cameron is keen to be seen taking a tough stance on
immigration to appease eurosceptic lawmakers in his Conservative
party.
He has already said Britain will stop helping jobless
immigrants with their housing costs from April, and has brought
in new rules to stop EU migrants being able to claim welfare
benefits as soon as they arrive in the country.
Under the new system anyone earning 150 pounds a week,
equivalent to working 24 hours a week at the British minimum
wage, will be classed as a worker. Anyone earning less than that
will face further scrutiny to see whether their economic
activity falls into the EU classification of "genuine and
effective", or instead is classed as "marginal and ancillary".
"These reforms will ensure we have a fair system - one
which provides support for genuine workers and jobseekers, but
does not allow people to come to our country and take advantage
of our benefits system," Duncan Smith said.
Migrants without worker status will be ineligible for
housing, pensions and other benefits. The new rules will also
apply to nationals from Iceland, Lichtenstein and Norway.