LONDON Nov 12 British and Indian companies are
due to sign collaborations worth more than 9 billion pounds
($13.7 billion) during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to
London, his British counterpart said on Thursday.
Speaking at a news conference, Prime Minister David Cameron
said London wanted to support Modi in his vision to transform
India with improved infrastructure and education.
"We want to become your number one partner for supporting
the finance needed for (Modi's) ambitious plan, making London
the world's centre for offshore rupee trading," he said, adding:
"we're getting that started with plans already in place today to
issue over 1 billion pounds in bonds right here in London".
"During this visit British and Indian companies are
announcing new collaborations together worth more than 9 billion
pounds," Cameron said.
