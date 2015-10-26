LONDON Oct 26 British factory orders fell in
the three months to October to showed their biggest quarterly
decline since 2012 as slower demand at home compounded the drag
from a weaker global economy and the stronger pound, an industry
survey showed on Monday.
The Confederation of British Industry's industrial order
book balance fell to -8, down sharply from +9 in July and its
lowest level in three years.
The export orders balance for the past three months tumbled
to -17, also its weakest performance since October 2012 while
new domestic orders fell over the quarter for the first time
since April 2013.
"Manufacturers have been struggling with weak export demand
for several months, because of the strength of the pound and
subdued global growth," Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's director of
economics, said.
"But now they're also facing pressure back home as domestic
demand is easing," she said. "While on balance firms expect
orders to stabilise next quarter, it's disappointing that firms
are having to scale back their investment in innovation."
Preliminary gross domestic product figures due to be
released on Tuesday are expected to show Britain's economic
growth slowed slightly to a quarterly 0.6 percent in the
July-September period, according to a Reuters poll of
economists.
The CBI said on Monday that total unit costs stabilised over
the three months to October. The Bank of England is watching
costs closely as it considers when to start raising interest
rates.
In the month of October alone, the total orders index
dropped to -18 from -7 in September, the lowest reading since
June 2013, and export orders also weakened further.
