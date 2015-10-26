LONDON Oct 26 British factory orders fell in the three months to October to showed their biggest quarterly decline since 2012 as slower demand at home compounded the drag from a weaker global economy and the stronger pound, an industry survey showed on Monday.

The Confederation of British Industry's industrial order book balance fell to -8, down sharply from +9 in July and its lowest level in three years.

The export orders balance for the past three months tumbled to -17, also its weakest performance since October 2012 while new domestic orders fell over the quarter for the first time since April 2013.

"Manufacturers have been struggling with weak export demand for several months, because of the strength of the pound and subdued global growth," Rain Newton-Smith, the CBI's director of economics, said.

"But now they're also facing pressure back home as domestic demand is easing," she said. "While on balance firms expect orders to stabilise next quarter, it's disappointing that firms are having to scale back their investment in innovation."

Preliminary gross domestic product figures due to be released on Tuesday are expected to show Britain's economic growth slowed slightly to a quarterly 0.6 percent in the July-September period, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

The CBI said on Monday that total unit costs stabilised over the three months to October. The Bank of England is watching costs closely as it considers when to start raising interest rates.

In the month of October alone, the total orders index dropped to -18 from -7 in September, the lowest reading since June 2013, and export orders also weakened further. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)