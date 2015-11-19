LONDON Nov 19 British manufacturers expect
their output will fall in the coming three months, the first
such decline in three years, an industry survey showed on
Thursday.
The Confederation of British Industry said expectations for
manufacturing output over the next three months worsened to -6
from +5 in October, the first prediction of a fall since
November 2012.
The weak outlook was broad-based and the largest downward
drivers of expectations were the chemicals, mechanical
engineering and metal manufacture sectors.
The CBI said the total orders balance of its monthly
industrial trends survey rose to -11 in three months to
November, up from -18 in October which had been the weakest in
more than two years.
November's reading was roughly in line with a forecast in a
Reuters poll of -10.
Export orders weakened a touch to -29, their lowest level in
nearly three years.
Britain's economy, which has grown faster than those of most
other rich countries over the last two years, slowed in the
third quarter, hurt in part by weakness in manufacturing against
the backdrop of a slowing world economy.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Ana Nicolaci da
Costa)