EDINBURGH May 2 The gas leak at chemicals firm Ineo has been contained, Police Scotland said on Tuesday.

"(Police) can confirm that the incident has been contained on site and expert personnel are in attendance," it said in a statement.

Ineos said earlier that the emergency services were dealing with a gas leak in a pipeline inside its large Grangemouth site in Scotland, forcing the evacuation of non-essential staff. (Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary, editing by Elizabeth Piper)