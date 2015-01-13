LONDON Jan 13 Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that he still expected interest rates to rise in the foreseeable future, despite a slump in inflation to a 14-year low, but that increases may be slower than thought a year ago.

Carney said in an interview with the BBC after the release of official inflation data on Tuesday that he expected inflation to drift lower in coming months, but that he still expected it to be back near the BoE's 2 percent target within two years.

"What we are talking about in terms of bringing inflation back to its target is still an environment in which interest rates increase in the UK," he said.

"It's a question of the pace of those interest rate increases, and the degree. And relative to a year ago, it is probably a little more gradual and limited ... largely because of factors outside our shores," he added. (Reporting by David Milliken; editing by William Schomberg)