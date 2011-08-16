* Inflation ticks up to 4.4 pct, slightly above forecasts
LONDON, Aug 16
LONDON, Aug 16 British inflation ticked up last
month and appears on track to hit 5 percent later this year,
further squeezing cash-strapped Britons and posing a major
obstacle to any moves by the Bank of England to give the economy
an extra boost.
Consumer price inflation rose to 4.4 percent from 4.2
percent in June -- a slightly bigger increase than economists
had predicted -- as banks raised fees and after retailers
brought discounts forward to the previous month, the Office for
National Statistics said.
In a letter to Britain's finance minister explaining why
inflation was above the 2 percent target, BoE governor Mervyn
King repeated his view that the euro zone crisis was a major
risk for Britain.
"There is a risk that this could lead to further severe
stress and dislocation in financial markets and, were this risk
to crystallise, it would have a significant impact on the UK
economy," he said, echoing concerns voiced last week when
presenting the Bank's quarterly inflation report.
While market turmoil and euro zone debt woes bore risks to
the economy and could lead to a sharp drop in inflation, some of
the policymakers still saw upside risks for inflation.
"In responding to those risks, or indeed to other risks in
either direction, the MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) can use
Bank Rate or asset purchases to achieve its objective," King
said.
The BoE forecasts inflation will hit 5 percent later this
year before falling back below its 2 target within the next two
years. Economists said high inflation poses a major obstacle for
the central bank should it want to pump more money into the
economy to boost the fragile recovery.
"This is likely to further erode household purchasing power,
boding ill for consumption and economic growth in general," said
ABN Amro economist Joost Beaumont.
"Although this is likely to increase worries at the MPC
about the strength of the recovery, today's outcome will most
likely also increase the burden for the MPC to decide to start a
second round of asset purchases," he said.
DEFICIT REDUCTION
Sterling rose on the inflation numbers but gains were
limited by an overall dovish outlook for monetary policy.
Soaring prices, higher taxes and slow wage increases are
squeezing the budget of many British consumers, who are cutting
back on non-essential spending, hitting retailers and slowing
the fragile recovery.
The ONS said that higher fees for financial services were
among the main drivers for the inflation uptick in July.
In addition, there was less discounting for clothes, shoes,
furniture and household products than usual because many
retailers had brought summer sales forward to June.
Britain's economy has barely grown since last September and
the slowdown in export markets has increased fears of a new
recession as the government's spending cuts, aimed at erasing a
record budget deficit, have yet to take full effect.
Growth in the euro zone eased sharply in the second quarter
as Germany -- the currency area's economic engine -- saw a
surprisingly sharp slowdown.
In his response to King's letter, Britain's finance minister
George Osborne said the country was not immune to the troubles
of its major trading partners and reiterated the government's
commitment to stick to its spending cuts.
"Abandoning our deficit reduction plan in these
circumstances would be disastrous," he wrote.
The weakness of the economy has put pressure on the
government to boost growth and triggered speculation that the
BoE may engage in a fresh round of quantitative easing. However,
so far only one of the nine members of the Monetary Policy
Committee has voted for additional asset purchases.
Economists are now awaiting the minutes from the Bank's
August rate meeting, due on Wednesday, to see whether another
MPC member joined Adam Posen in his call for more quantitative
easing.
The year-on-year price increase for clothing and footwear
stood at 3.1 percent, the highest rate since records began in
January 1997. Core inflation, which strips out volatile
components such as food or energy, accelerated to 3.1 percent
from 2.8 percent.
