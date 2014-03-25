* British inflation falls further below BoE target
By Ana Nicolaci da Costa and David Milliken
LONDON, March 25 British inflation fell to its
lowest in more than four years in February, easing pressure on
Britons' living standards ahead of next year's election and
dipping further below the Bank of England's 2 percent target.
Prices have been rising faster than pay almost continually
since the start of the financial crisis in early 2008, and the
fall in living standards despite recent strong economic growth
is a major line of attack by the opposition Labour Party.
But after February's fall in consumer price inflation to 1.7
percent, its lowest since October 2009, and a recent small
pick-up in wage growth, the gap between the two is at its
narrowest since April 2010, the Office for National Statistics
said.
February's drop in inflation was in line with economists'
expectations and largely driven by the biggest drop in fuel
prices since September 2009, as well as smaller increases in
clothing prices and household electricity and heating bills.
It follows a sharp fall over the past six months in
inflation, which dipped below the BoE's 2 percent target in
January for the first time in more than four years.
Easing price pressures have underpinned the view the central
bank can keep monetary policy loose for a while without the risk
of triggering inflation even as the economy recovers quickly.
However, the Bank is also keenly aware of rising house
prices which separate official data on Tuesday showed were
increasing at their fastest pace in more than three years.
"Without the fall in inflation, there would undoubtedly be a
rising clamour for policymakers to tighten policy to ward off
fears of overheating, especially given the recent housing market
upturn," Chris Williamson, chief economist at Markit said.
"Key to how long the Bank of England can keep rates low
therefore will be earnings growth."
HOT HOUSING
Despite the fall in overall inflation, house prices - which
are not counted in the CPI measure - saw their biggest annual
increase in January since August 2010.
BoE Governor Mark Carney has said the Bank is very alert to
risks in the housing market, and in last week's annual budget,
finance minister George Osborne urged the central bank to keep
an especially close eye on house prices.
House prices across Britain rose by 6.8 percent in the 12
months to January, up from 5.5 percent in December, the ONS also
said on Tuesday. London prices soared by 13.2 percent, the
biggest annual rise since July 2010.
Figures from Britain's main banks, also released on Tuesday,
pointed to a slight levelling off in the number of mortgages
being approved to buy new homes, which hit the highest since
September 2007 in January.
But the amount of net new mortgage lending rose by the
largest amount since March 2012, and economists said they
expected house prices to continue rising.
"The slight decline in mortgage approvals for house purchase
in February is almost certainly a blip, and doesn't herald the
end of the revival in mortgage lending," consultancy Capital
Economics wrote in a note to clients.
Concerns about the rapid rebound in house prices prompted
the BoE to announce in November that it would scrap the part of
its Funding for Lending Scheme that supports mortgage lending,
although it has stopped short of saying their is a bubble.
A shortage of housing is a major issue, and Osborne said
last week that the government would extend the equity loan
portion of the government's Help to Buy house purchase programme
for four years longer than planned to 2020.
The government says the scheme promotes construction, though
critics say that the main effect - particularly of a second
element that guarantees high loan-to-value mortgages - is to
push up house prices.
Britain's economic rebound has been led by consumer spending
and the housing market. Data from the Confederation of British
Industry, also released on Tuesday, showed a slowdown in retail
sales growth in March, but that stores expected a big rebound in
April. Some of the effect was due to differences in the timing
of Easter and Mother's Day, the CBI added.
