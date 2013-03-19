LONDON, March 19 British inflation hit a nine-month high in February, official data showed on Tuesday, sharpening the debate on whether the Bank of England should add more stimulus to the stagnant economy. ********************************************************* FEB JAN F'CAST CPI %YY 2.8 2.7 2.8 RPI %YY 3.2 3.3 3.3 PPI KEY FIGURES OUTPUT PRICES (unadj)FEB JAN F'CAST Mth-on-mth change 0.8 0.2 (0.2) 0.3 Yr-on-yr change 2.3 2.1 (2.0) 1.8 INPUT PRICES (MATERIALS AND FUEL) (unadjusted) Monthly change 3.2 1.3 (1.3) 1.9 Yr-on-yr change 2.5 1.9 (1.8) 0.9 ANALYSTS' VIEWS HOWARD ARCHER, IHS GLOBAL INSIGHT: "More pressure on households and disappointing but unsurprising news for the Bank of England... Furthermore, it looks highly likely that consumer price inflation will move above 3.0 percent during the second quarter. This is worrying for growth prospects over the coming months, as much will depend on how much consumers spend. "Indeed, producer price inflation showing a sharp rise in imported input prices in February highlights the upward pressure on prices coming from sterling's recent sharp fall. "However, the rise in consumer price inflation to 2.8 percent in February is unlikely to stop the Bank of England from undertaking further stimulative action sooner rather than later." PETER DIXON, COMMERZBANK: "The slightly worrying thing was the change in the PPI numbers. The PPI input (price inflation) came in 3.2 pct on the month, which clearly indicates there's a lot of pipeline pressure coming through, or going to come through, from the energy side, which supports our view that CPI inflation is going to spike at way above 3 percent in mid-year. "What does it mean for the Bank of England? Not a lot, I don't think high inflation will act as a deterrent to their desire to do something else if they want to do so, because you very much get the sense that they are more interested in growth than they are inflation at the current time." VICKY REDWOOD, CAPITAL ECONOMICS: "Energy prices drove the rise, as the last of the recently announced utility price hikes took effect. Of some comfort was that the core rate was unchanged at 2.3 percent... The new CPIH rate - which includes housing costs and may become the new targeted measure - was slightly lower than the headline rate at 2.6 percent. "Nonetheless, inflation looks likely to rise further to a peak of about 3.5 percent over the summer, driven in part by rising food and petrol prices. And while it should ease back thereafter, the rise in import prices likely to result from the recent fall in the pound could slow that fall. "However, the MPC has already indicated that it will look through this period of high inflation in order to support growth. And if the Chancellor announces a change to the Bank of England's remit in tomorrow's Budget, the MPC may be able to take an even more flexible approach to inflation-targeting. So rising inflation should not stop it from undertaking more QE within the next couple of months." ALAN CLARKE, SCOTIABANK: "There was a marginal acceleration, not a million miles from what the Bank of England expected. I don't think it makes any difference to quantitative easing, it's no longer really about the inflation outlook, they think inflation is going to be above their target for the next two years. It's down to whether they think quantitative easing will do any good." ROB WOOD, BERENBERG BANK: "The rise in inflation to 2.8 percent means consumption is going to struggle to get going this year but it shouldn't prevent further monetary stimulus. The economy is going nowhere fast and the BoE said it would look through above-target inflation. "It's growth or bust for the Chancellor who delivers his budget on Wednesday. Whether of its own volition or because the Chancellor tweaks the inflation remit, we think further stimulus is coming. Inflation will probably rise above 3 percent in the next few months but the Bank of England should ignore that." PHILIP SHAW, INVESTEC: "The rise in inflation is no surprise. It can be largely attributed to higher energy prices over the month. Our view is that the targeted measure will rise above 3 percent." "Higher inflation does not necessarily rule out further asset purchases. It's abundantly clear that the Monetary Policy Committee is taking a very flexible approach to getting inflation back to the 2 percent target. And in any case it is quite possible that the committee will have a new remit from the government, if not tomorrow, then during the next few months. "The chances of more QE realistically depend more on developments on the real side of the economy than the short-term trend in inflation." KEY POINTS - Highest annual rate of CPI since May 2012, when also 2.8 pct - Biggest month-on-month rise in fuels and lubricants prices since January 2011 - Highest monthly rate of producer output price inflation since April 2011 - Highest annual rate of producer output price inflation since Oct 2012 - Lowest annual rate of core producer output price inflation since Sept 2012 - Highest monthly rate of producer input price inflation since March 2011 - Highest annual rate of producer input price inflation since March 2012 - Highest monthly rate of crude oil price inflation since Aug 2012