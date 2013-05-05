LONDON, May 7 British annual shop price inflation slowed sharply to its weakest in more than three years in April, an industry survey showed on Tuesday, suggesting lower commodity prices are feeding through to the broader economy. The British Retail Consortium said the drop to 0.4 percent from 1.4 percent in March was the biggest one-month decline since December 2008, and took the annual rate of price rises to its lowest since November 2009. The Thomson Reuters/Jefferies-CRB index, a weighted commodities basket, has dropped 6 percent over the past year while crude oil prices are down 16 percent. Following is a table of the BRC data: APRIL MARCH FEB SHOP PRICE INFLATION 0.4* 1.4 1.1 of which FOOD INFLATION 2.9 3.5 3.5 NON-FOOD INFLATION -1.0 0.2 -0.4 * Lowest since November 2009