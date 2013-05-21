UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON May 21 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
APRIL MARCH FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.2 0.3 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.4* 2.8 2.6
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
(alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.1 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.0** 2.4
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.3 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9*** 3.3 3.1
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.2 0.4 0.5
Yr-on-yr 2.9 3.2 3.0
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
APR YR/YR MAR YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.7 4.6 -0.4 3.7
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 2.3 5.7 -0.5 6.3
Clothing & footwear UNCH -0.6 2.4 -0.4
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.6 4.2 UNCH 4.5
Furniture, hhold equip, main. -1.3 0.1 0.8 0.2
Health 1.2 2.5 0.2 2.3
Transport -0.6 -0.1# 0.6 1.7
Communication 0.3 3.2 -0.1 3.3
Recreation & culture UNCH 1.4 0.5 1.8
Education UNCH 19.7 UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels 0.5 2.5 0.2 3.1
Misc. goods & services 0.1 1.1 0.2 1.1
All goods -0.1 1.7 0.5 2.0
All services 0.5 3.4 0.2 3.9
Fuels and lubricants -1.8 -3.7## 1.5 0.1
RPI housing component 0.7 2.1 -0.1 2.3
* First fall in annual consumer price inflation since Sept
** Weakest annual rate of core CPI since Nov 2009
*** Lowest annual rate of retail price inflation since Sept
# First annual drop in transport prices since July 2009
## Biggest annual drop in price of fuels and lubricants since Sept 2009
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources