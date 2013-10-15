UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON Oct 15 The Office for National Statistics released the following consumer price indices on Tuesday:
SEPT AUG FORECAST
CPI (HICP)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.4 0.3
Yr-on-yr 2.7 2.7 2.6
Core CPI (ex- energy, food,
alcohol and tobacco)
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.2 2.0
CPIH (CPI plus owner occupier
housing costs)
Mth-on-mth 0.3 0.4
Yr-on-yr 2.5 2.5
RPI
Mth-on-mth (pct) 0.4 0.5 0.4
Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.2
RPIX (RPI ex-mortgages)
Mth-on-mth 0.4 0.5 0.4
Yr-on-yr 3.2 3.3 3.2
COMPONENTS OF CPI (pct):
SEPT YR/YR AUG YR/YR
Food & non-alcoholic bevs 0.1 4.3 0.5 4.1
Alcoholic bevs & tobacco 0.5 5.4 -0.1 6.0
Clothing & footwear 4.2 1.1 2.0 1.6
Housing,water,elec,gas,fuels 0.1 4.2 UNCH 4.2
Furniture, hhold equip, main. 0.2 0.7 1.8 1.1
Health 0.2 2.9 0.2 2.9
Transport -1.4 1.1 1.0 1.2
Communication 0.1 2.6 -0.1 2.5
Recreation & culture 0.6 0.9 UNCH 0.9
Education 1.9 21.4* UNCH 19.7
Restaurants & hotels 0.5 2.6 -0.1 2.4
Misc. goods & services 0.3 0.9** 0.1 1.2
All goods 0.8 2.1 0.6 2.4
All services -0.2 3.4 0.3 3.0
Fuels and lubricants -0.2 -1.6 1.4 1.3
CPIH owner-occupier costs 0.1 1.0 0.1 1.0
* Highest annual rise in education prices since records began in January 1997
** Smallest fall in prices of miscellaneous goods and services since August 2000
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources