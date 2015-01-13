(Corrects year in headline)
LONDON Jan 13 British consumer price inflation
plummeted last month to its lowest level since May 2000, further
easing a squeeze on consumers and leaving the Bank of England
under no pressure to raise interest rates soon.
Reflecting a slide in global oil prices, the rate of
consumer price inflation halved to an annual 0.5 percent in
December from 1.0 percent in November, the Office for National
Statistics said on Tuesday.
Economists taking part in a Reuters poll had expected
inflation to fall to 0.7 percent.
Weak price growth will be welcomed by British consumers as a
boost to their spending power -- in contrast to the euro zone,
where falling prices have sparked fears that region could tip
into a deflationary spiral.
Surveys of Britons' inflation expectations show that they
expect inflation to rise and to be fairly close to the BoE's 2
percent target in coming years.
The ONS said falling petrol prices and lower electricity and
gas bills compared with a year ago were the biggest factors
pushing down inflation in December.
With crude oil prices falling to their lowest level in
nearly six years on Tuesday, this trend looks likely to continue
into 2015.
BoE Governor Mark Carney last month described falling oil
prices as "unambiguously net positive" for Britain's economy.
Next month he will have to explain formally to finance
minister George Osborne why inflation has now fallen more than a
percentage point below the Bank's target. But Osborne is
unlikely to be worried.
The fall in inflation has given some respite to households
with average earnings rising by more than prices, welcome news
for the government ahead of May 7's national election.
Food prices, which have been pushed down by a supermarket
price war and lower commodity prices, fell 1.9 percent -- their
biggest fall since June 2002.
Consumer price inflation also hit a low of 0.5 percent in
May 2000, the lowest rate since records started on this measure
in 1989.
In November, the BoE predicted CPI would hit its target of
2 percent only towards the end of 2017. Financial markets are
expecting the BoE to start raising rates only in early 2016.
In its release on Tuesday, the ONS said prices at the
factory gate fell 0.8 percent in the year to December, the
biggest decline since September 2009 and a steeper fall than
forecast by economists.
In December alone, crude oil prices paid by British
manufacturers fell by 13.2 percent -- the sharpest drop since
December 2008.
Separate data from the ONS showed house prices in Britain
rose 10.0 percent in yearly terms in November, down from 10.4
percent in October. Other surveys covering the month of December
have also shown the rapid pace of house price growth cooling.
Prices in London rose 15.3 percent, while outside the
capital and the south-east house prices were 7.1 percent higher.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken)