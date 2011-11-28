UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
LONDON Nov 28 Britain plans to pump 25 billion pounds into infrastructure projects, part funded by private investment from pension funds, to help bolster its economy, Treasury Minister Danny Alexander said on Monday.
Alexander told BBC Radio an agreement had been signed with the big British pension funds to pump 20 billion pounds into projects such roads and railways. An additional 5 billion pounds of government money would be shifted towards these projects over the current parliament by 2015, he said.
The government would not be borrowing any additional money, he said. (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders