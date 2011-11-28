LONDON Nov 28 Britain plans to pump 25 billion pounds into infrastructure projects, part funded by private investment from pension funds, to help bolster its economy, Treasury Minister Danny Alexander said on Monday.

Alexander told BBC Radio an agreement had been signed with the big British pension funds to pump 20 billion pounds into projects such roads and railways. An additional 5 billion pounds of government money would be shifted towards these projects over the current parliament by 2015, he said.

The government would not be borrowing any additional money, he said. (Reporting by Stefano Ambrogi)