LONDON Dec 12 Britain, which exported around
the world the idea of public infrastructure being financed,
built and run with private sector money, is struggling to uphold
the model's credibility at home.
Industry insiders cite tricky politics, frozen funding
markets, bad press and rising counterparty risks as reasons for
private investors not answering a government call for investment
in infrastructure.
"The UK is too much of a headache at the moment," said the
chief executive of a private equity company specialising in
global infrastructure investments, speaking on condition of
anonymity.
The sentiment is a setback for Britain, seen as the home of
the public-private model which pushed through schemes such as
the Channel Tunnel linking England and France with private
backing in the 1990s.
The model has since been adopted around the world in
countries such as Australia, Canada, Chile and Singapore. These
nations now appear more attractive to investors.
This will frustrate the British government, which is working
to attract funding from pools of private capital such as pension
funds. Last year, it said it was seeking up to 20 billion pounds
($32 billion) from pension funds to back projects from high
speed rail lines to power stations.
A recent rebounding of Britain's Private Finance Initiative
in early December, dubbed 'PF2', was designed to streamline the
model, promising more organised procurement processes for
projects and greater transparency.
But the sceptics still abound, saying the obstacles remain
formidable despite evident enthusiasm from both government and
potential sources of private finance that are keen on
infrastructure as an investment.
"The UK has campaigned to attract finance over the past few
years, in an effort to tackle the infrastructure investment
deficit ... However there is a significant gap between the
political intent and the economic reality," consultants EC
Harris said in a December report on international infrastructure
investment that put Britain 13th out of 40 countries in a
ranking of attractiveness to infrastructure investors.
A problem in unblocking private sector investment widely
cited by those involved is the shake-out of bank funding and the
retreat of insurers who have guaranteed much of the risk on
project financing since the financial crisis.
While the government moved earlier this year to take up some
of the slack with guarantee schemes, these were intended to be
selective, rather than blanket backing of risk on all projects.
Meanwhile, pension funds will often gladly invest in
infrastructure as an asset class for the steady revenue it can
offer, but are reluctant to take on construction risk associated
with new infrastructure schemes that need to be built.
Seven of Britain's largest pension funds signed up to the
Pension Investment Platform (PIP) - a vehicle by which funds can
back projects that meet their investment criteria and expected
to launch in the first half of next year.
This, said Richard Theraflu, UK head of infrastructure,
building and construction at consultants KPMG, provides a
platform that will give scale and expertise for due diligence on
potential investments.
But the PIP targets projects free of construction risk so
does not solve the problem of channelling money into new
schemes.
Those involved said the government was aware of the
obstacles and some say it has acted decisively so that, in time,
the effort will bear fruit.
"The reality is that these things cannot be just done
overnight and in some ways the government is moving faster on
this than I have seen government moving on anything else ever,"
said Threlfall.
But some investors worry the government efforts may suffer a
setback from mounting counterparty risk as contractors are
increasingly struggling under the burden of prolonged economic
stagnation.
A major corporate failure by a builder would heighten the
sense of risk associated with infrastructure investment and
prove a serious setback to government efforts to entice new
partners.
"This could be the next round of the vicious circle - if a
major contractor goes bust it could have a big impact on the
sector," the private equity chief executive said.
Anther problem is the viability of offering what private
investors want - reliable revenue streams that keep ahead of
inflation - when doing so could be a political minefield.
A good example of this lies in plans to bring more non-state
funding into revamping the road network. The easiest way to
provide potential investors with steady revenues is road tolling
which, unlike in the rest of Europe, is a rarity in Britain.
However, tolling would be unpopular and could lose a
government votes, while hi-tech alternatives such as tracking
individual vehicles for a pay-as-you-go system would prompt
civil liberties concerns.
"The technology exists already ... but the politics would be
huge, " s aid Jon Hart, partner and infrastructure specialist at
lawyers Pinsent Masons.
Investors are largely optimistic that barriers to more
private funding will eventually be overcome on account of
enthusiasm for infrastructure from the private sector and
government determination to make it work.
Ian Berry, an infrastructure and renewable energy fund
manager at Aviva Investors said the government's commitment to
invest and its proposal to take equity stakes in projects should
go a long way toward easing concerns among investors.
"Interest in infrastructure from long-term investors like
pension funds is undoubtedly increasing," he said.