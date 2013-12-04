* Government on drive to boost private-sector investment
* Power stations and transport infrastructure stretched
* No commitment yet from insurers to specific projects
By David Milliken
LONDON, Dec 4 British insurers plan to invest 25
billion pounds ($41 billion) in transport and energy projects
over the next five years, the finance ministry said on
Wednesday, a day before it presents a half-yearly economic
update.
Boosting private-sector infrastructure investment is a
priority for Britain's government, as an unexpected rebound in
growth so far this year has been driven mostly by consumer
spending, which is unsustainable in the long run.
Many British power stations are due for replacement in the
coming years, roads, railways and airports are overcrowded.
Deputy finance minister Danny Alexander said the new investment
was "a massive vote of confidence in the UK economy" and would
help fund the 100 billion pounds of investment projects over the
next seven years that he announced in June.
Critics said the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition had
erred by slashing public investment after it took power in 2010
in order to cut the budget deficit which totalled 11 percent of
gross domestic product when the coalition came to power.
"Scheme after scheme has been announced to great fanfare but
then little actually delivered," said Chris Leslie, a lawmaker
and finance spokesman for the opposition Labour Party.
While the government says borrowing more to fund investment
would endanger market confidence in its public finances, some
critics say it would be cheaper in the long-run to finance some
projects through issuing more public debt.
Infrastructure projects attract insurers because they offer
the prospect of an inflation-linked return, often with a
government guarantee, that helps them meet life insurance and
pension liabilities.
In addition, one of the six insurers involved, Legal &
General, said recent changes to a European Union
regulation known as Solvency II made such investment easier.
"The terms ... are now fixed so as to permit long-term
infrastructure investment without excessively onerous capital
requirements," said Legal & General Chief Executive Nigel
Wilson.
The other five insurers who have committed to the 25 billion
pounds in investment are Prudential, Aviva,
Standard Life, Friends Life and Lloyds Banking Group unit
Scottish Widows.
The insurers have not yet committed to specific projects,
and Legal & General said it wanted to invest partly in real
estate projects that are part of the government's plans.
Britain's finance ministry said it now aimed to oversee 375
billion pounds of major infrastructure investment over the next
20 years, up from 309 billion pounds last year.
Projects include the construction by Japan's Hitachi
of a new nuclear power station in north Wales - which
the government said on Wednesday would receive a public
guarantee to shield private-sector investors from some of the
risk of the project.
The government also said it would provide a guarantee for a
1 billion pound extension of London's overcrowded underground
system, as well as other rail and road projects.
It added that it intended to sell its stake in the Eurostar
cross-channel rail link by 2020.