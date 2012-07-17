By Matt Falloon
LONDON, July 18 The British government said on
Wednesday it would stand behind up to 40 billion pounds' worth
of stalled infrastructure projects struggling for funding, the
latest attempt to kick start a recession-hit economy without
using taxpayers' money.
The Treasury said it would guarantee finance for ready-to-go
"nationally significant" projects, enabling contractors in areas
such as transport and energy to raise funds from financial
markets with the backing of the government's balance sheet.
The first guarantees could be awarded in the coming months,
with ministers under pressure to find ways to boost economic
growth without straying from their flagship austerity programme.
The government, which argues its triple-A credit rating and
low borrowing costs allow it to use its balance sheet to support
growth, will also introduce temporary loans to secure about 30
infrastructure joint ventures between the private sector worth
around six billion pounds can go ahead in the coming year.
A five billion pounds export refinancing facility will be
made available to support outstanding finance, giving overseas
buyers of British exports access to long-term funding through a
series of short-term bank loans.
Sectors including aerospace, oil and gas, transport,
telecommmunications, hospital and sports infrastructure could
benefit from the export refinancing scheme.
"The measures we're announcing today will help work get
started on many important infrastructure projects and help our
major exporters," said Chief Secretary to the Treasury Danny
Alexander, arguing the support will provide a "significant
boost" to the economy.
Britain's economy has been hit hard by the euro zone debt
crisis which has prolonged tight credit conditions and damaged
demand in Europe - Britain's biggest trading partner.
The economy sank back into recession at the turn of the year
and is expected to endure a difficult road back to health,
facing another five years of spending cuts and tax rises as the
Conservative-led coalition government seeks to balance the
books.
Critics say the government should be spending money on
shovel-ready projects to raise employment and trigger an
economic recovery, arguing that loan guarantees may not be
enough to thaw financial markets.
But finance minister George Osborne has said he will not put
Britain's credit rating at risk by softening his deficit
reduction plan.
"Britain's credibility has been hard won and involved
difficult decisions, so I want to make sure its benefits are
pass on to the whole economy," Osborne said.
