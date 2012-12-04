UPDATE 4-Saudi Aramco recruits JPMorgan, M.Stanley for IPO, HSBC a contender -source
* Saudi authorities aiming to list up to 5 pct of Aramco (Adds China's ICBCI, CICC pitching for deal)
LONDON Dec 4 British finance minister George Osborne will overhaul the way the government handles infrastructure procurement on Wednesday, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, and announce large savings on existing contracts.
Osborne, under pressure to boost Britain's flagging economy when he updates his economic forecasts on Wednesday, will demand that the taxpayer has a board seat and a share in the profits of companies taking on public-private infrastructure contracts.
He will also consider introducing competitions where investors can bid for stakes in projects already underway.
Under pressure to find savings to get the Conservative-Liberal Democrat coalition government's austerity plan back on track, Osborne will say he has found 1.5 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) in savings from about 100 existing contracts in the last 18 months.
A further 1 billion pounds in efficiencies have been identified, the source said, but gave no details of the time frame for the savings.
Osborne could face higher government borrowing this year, a major embarrassment for the Conservatives, who have put cutting a record budget deficit at the heart of their economic policy.
A sluggish economy has played havoc with the government's austerity targets since 2010 meaning Osborne may have to announce further spending cuts or a longer period of fiscal consolidation.
Feb 21 Oil giant Saudi Aramco has selected JPMorgan Chase & Co, Morgan Stanley, and HSBC Holdings Plc as lead underwriters on the firm's planned initial public share offering, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (http://on.wsj.com/2lkNzAA)
Feb 21 Deutsche Boerse AG and the London Stock Exchange Group Plc are planning further concessions to satisfy the European Commission's concerns about their planned merger, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.