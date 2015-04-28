LONDON, April 28 A man convicted of insider
trading in Britain must spend another 538 days in jail after
failing to pay a court order of more than 450,000 pounds
($680,000) in full, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said
on Tuesday.
Pardip Saini had been told to pay 464,565 pounds by March 12
after being sentenced to three years and six months in jail for
insider dealing in 2012 in a high-profile case linked to the
printing offices at UBS and JP Morgan Cazenove.
However, more than 222,000 pounds of Saini's confiscation
order remained unpaid and was accruing daily interest, the FCA
said.
"Individuals should not be able to benefit from their crimes
and today's outcome should serve as a warning to those
considering committing insider dealing," said the FCA's acting
director of enforcement and market oversight Georgina Philippou.
Saini was convicted of six counts of using market moving,
confidential information about proposed or actual takeovers to
trade in stocks such as media group Reuters, waste manager
Biffa, professional services group Vega, oil and gas group
Premier Oil, food services group Enodis and telecoms firm Thus.
Six other people were also convicted after a 21-month
regulatory investigation codenamed Saturn.
($1 = 0.6543 pounds)
(Reporting by Kirstin Ridley; editing by David Clarke)