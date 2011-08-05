LONDON Aug 5 The number of company liquidations
in England and Wales rose to its highest since late 2009 in the
second quarter of 2011, although individual insolvences were
lower than 12 months earlier, figures from the Insolvency
Service showed on Friday.
Total company liquidations rose by 4.4 percent from the
previous year to a seasonally adjusted 4,233 -- the highest
since the fourth quarter of 2009 -- driven by a surge in
compulsory liquidations.
The number of individual insolvencies fell by an annual 12.2
percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago to
30,513, the government agency said.
(Reporting by UK economics team)