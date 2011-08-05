LONDON Aug 5 The number of company liquidations in England and Wales rose to its highest since late 2009 in the second quarter of 2011, although individual insolvences were lower than 12 months earlier, figures from the Insolvency Service showed on Friday.

Total company liquidations rose by 4.4 percent from the previous year to a seasonally adjusted 4,233 -- the highest since the fourth quarter of 2009 -- driven by a surge in compulsory liquidations.

The number of individual insolvencies fell by an annual 12.2 percent in the second quarter compared with a year ago to 30,513, the government agency said. (Reporting by UK economics team)