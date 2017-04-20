UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
LONDON, April 21 Motor insurance premiums rise 8 pct at end-Q1 vs Q1 2016-Association of British Insurers
* Rise due to whiplash claims, insurance premium tax, discount rate cut that increases personal injury pay-outs, rising repair bills
* Average premium 462 pounds ($592)
* Willis Towers Watson/confused.com last week said rates up 16 pct y/y ($1 = 0.7800 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources