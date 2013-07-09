LONDON, July 9 Britain's top insurance regulator
said the long delayed new European Union solvency rules for the
sector still have far to go before they are workable.
The new rules, known as Solvency II, aim to make sure
insurers hold enough capital to withstand rocky markets and meet
their obligations on policies with customers.
"My view is that we still have a good way to go to make the
Solvency II regime manageable in its use and implementation,"
Andrew Bailey, chief executive of the Prudential Regulation
Authority, told an insurance industry conference on Tuesday.
Negotiations over a final deal on Solvency II stalled over
disagreements over how much capital insurers should set aside to
cover products that offer customers guaranteed long-term
returns.
"A clear and credible timeline is needed for the
introduction of tougher solvency rules for insurersso that firms
can ensure that they will be compliant when the new rules are
introduced," said Bailey, who is also deputy governor of the
Bank of England where the PRA is based.
"We will continue to push for a prudent solution that will
meet the needs of UK insurers and allows for the continued
provision of annuities to policyholders," Bailey said.