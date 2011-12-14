LONDON Dec 14 Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said it had launched a study into the motor insurance market after concluding that a lack of competition for vehicle repair and credit hire vehicle replacement services may be pushing up premiums.

The OFT said it had found evidence to suggest that private motor insurance premiums paid in the UK rose by around 12 per cent between 2009 and 2010, and by a further nine per cent in the first three quarters of 2011.

It added that it had "reasonable grounds" for suspecting there were features of the UK's private motor insurance market that restrict and distort competition relating to the provision of third party vehicle repairs and credit hire replacement vehicles to claimants.

"Our concerns relate to the provision of third party vehicle repairs and credit hire replacement vehicles to claimants, where we suspect companies may be competing to extract money from each other rather than keeping premiums as low as possible and providing car owners with value for money," said Sonya Branch, OFT senior director of services, infrastructure and public markets.

"By carrying out a market study, we aim to clarify whether a market investigation reference to the Competition Commission is appropriate," she added.

In September, the OFT began looking into the motor insurance market to determine whether certain consumers are being treated fairly and if there can be more effective competition in the sector.

Britain's biggest listed car insurer is Royal Bank of Scotland, owner of the Direct Line and Churchill brands.

