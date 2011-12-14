* OFT says repair, replacement costs fueled higher premiums

By Myles Neligan and Sudip Kar-Gupta

LONDON, Dec 14 Britain's consumer watchdog on Wednesday launched a probe into the motor insurance market amid concerns that a lack of competition between vehicle repair and replacement companies is inflating the cost of cover.

British motor premiums rose by 12 percent last year and by a further 9 percent in the first nine months of 2011, fuelled in part by the rising cost of car repairs and providing replacement vehicles to customers, the Office of Fair Trading said.

"We suspect companies may be competing to extract money from each other rather than keeping premiums as low as possible and providing car owners with value for money," said Sonya Branch, senior director of services at the Office of Fair Trading.

The OFT expects to complete its probe by March, and could call for a full investigation by the Competition Commission, Britain's anti-trust regulator.

The Association of British Insurers said the OFT had identified a source of rising costs that was also a concern to its members.

"There is an issue around credit hire and repair costs, both of which insurers are continually trying to keep under control," an ABI spokesman said.

The OFT said the market for vehicle replacement services is dominated by five or six companies who charge up to 1,500 pounds ($2,300) per contract, far exceeding the 400 to 600 pounds that it typically costs insurers to arrange a replacement car directly.

The watchdog also said some insurers accept referral fees from vehicle part and paint manufacturers in return for obliging approved repairers to use their products, inflating overall repair costs.

Shore Capital analyst Eamonn Flanagan said the OFT study posed a potential threat to Admiral, insurer to 10 percent of the cars on Britain's roads, as a higher-than-average chunk of its profits come from fees related to "ancillary" services such as replacement vehicles.

"Such scrutiny and potential regulatory attention is likely to put downwards pressure on this earnings stream," Flanagan wrote in a note.

Shares in Admiral were down 1.09 percent by 1115 GMT, while the FTSE 100 share index was 0.9 percent lower.

Insurers have said the biggest factor behind the recent surge in premiums is a sharp rise in personal injury claims, many of them spurious or fraudulent, fuelled by the growing influence of "no win, no fee" lawyers.

The industry is hopeful that a ban on lawyers paying fees to people who refer accident victims to them announced in September will curb the increase in injury-related expenses.

The British motor insurance industry has paid out more in claims than it has taken in premiums every year since 1994, according to the ABI, reflecting intense competition.

The recent jump in premiums partly reflects insurers' efforts to compensate for a collapse in investment income since interest rates were slashed during the 2008 financial crisis. The industry had traditionally relied on buoyant investment income to offset underwriting losses.

Britain's biggest listed car insurer is Royal Bank of Scotland, owner of the Direct Line and Churchill brands. ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds) (Reporting by Myles Neligan and Sudip Kar-Gupta)