LONDON Nov 3 Around 20 UK insurers are applying
to use their own "internal" solvency models from January 2016
and it is important these models remain appropriate on an
ongoing basis, Britain's top insurance regulator said on
Tuesday.
The internal models should enable insurers to cut capital
costs when European Solvency II capital rules are introduced in
January in comparison with a standard model.
"For those who do gain model approval this December, they
should make sure their models remain fit for purpose on an
ongoing basis and will need to assure us that this is the case,"
Sam Woods, executive director of insurance supervision at the
Bank of England, told an Association of British Insurers'
conference.
Woods reiterated that insurers will be able to use
transitional measures to smooth the path to complying with
Solvency II requirements, which are considered more onerous than
current capital rules.
