LONDON, June 24 British insurance firms may be
forced to publish their average payouts and claim acceptances to
help consumers decide if policies offer good value under
proposals floated by the market regulator on Wednesday.
A study by UK regulators in 2013 found that inadequate
competition was leading to 108 million pounds annually in
overpayment for general insurance "add-on" policies.
It also found poor levels of payouts on claims in a sector
that includes policies for insuring the health of pets, dental
cover and protecting a person's identity from theft.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) proposed on Wednesday
different ways to measure value for money, including a
standalone monetary value of claims paid out as a percentage of
premiums paid.
Alternatively, there could be a combination of measures such
as frequency of claims, acceptance rates and average payouts,
the FCA said.
Insurance companies would have to publish such benchmarks to
increase competition and help customers choose the best policy.
"We are committed to introducing a measure of value for
general insurance products," Christopher Woolard, director of
strategy and competition at the FCA, said in a statement.
"We believe consumers in this market need to have greater
transparency about what they are paying for."
The proposals will be put to public consultation soon prior
to formal adoption.
The FCA said the vast majority of consumers struggle to
assess the value for money being offered in insurance products.
"Their task is made harder by the fact that commonly used
terms or jargon can mean different things for different
products, or can be used differently by different firms."
In 2014, some 20 million UK households had car insurance and
17 million buildings insurance.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Mark Heinrich)