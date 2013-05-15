LONDON May 15 Britain's Financial Conduct
Authority (FCA) is investigating whether insurers are dragging
their heels in paying out claims for stolen goods or disrupted
holidays.
FCA Chief Executive Martin Wheatley said that complaints
about insurers were on the rise, with consumer organisation
Which? reporting that 64 percent of complaints are related to
claims.
"I think it is right to dig deeper into figures like these,"
Wheatley told a meeting of the British Insurance Brokers'
Association.
"Very often we are talking about enormously stressful
periods in people's lives. Touchstone moments. Someone taken
seriously ill on a family holiday; a house burgled; a property
flooded."
The FCA was launched last month to help to draw a line under
years of financial product mis-selling in Britain and has powers
to ban products that rip off customers.
The biggest scandal has been the mis-selling of payment
protection insurance on loans, resulting in banks having to pay
consumers more than 12 billion pounds ($18.3 billion) in
compensation.
"We need to quickly determine - for the sake of both the
insurance industry as well as its customers - whether there is
case to answer, and that's why we're today launching a strategic
review into the claims process," Wheatley said.
The focus will be on household and travel claims, with the
review's findings and recommendations due in the final quarter
of the year.
The Association of British Insurers said that insurers pay
out more than 28 million pounds a day for household and motor
claims alone.
"Claims service is the shop window by which the industry is
often judged, and insurers are continually looking at how they
can provide the best possible service to customers," Maggie
Craig, the ABI's director of financial conduct regulation, said.