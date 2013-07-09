LONDON, July 9 Getting new European Union
capital rules for insurers wrong could hinder the flow of
capital in the region and crimp economic growth, a top UK
insurer said on Tuesday.
EU states and lawmakers are due this month to restart
negotiations to finalise the long-delayed Solvency II rules to
make sure insurers hold enough capital to stay stable.
Tidjane Thiam, chief executive of British insurance giant
Prudential, said it was also important to have a
"realistic" timetable for phasing in the new rules once
finalised.
"Getting this wrong will have real consequences for our
economy and for jobs, for growth and how we deal with an ageing
population," Thiam told the Association of British Insurers,
which he chairs.
He warned that getting Solvency II wrong would jeopardise
the flow of capital in Europe.
"The risks if we get this wrong are very high... Regulation
cannot be developed in a vacuum," Thiam said.