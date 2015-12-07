LONDON Dec 7 Britain's largest insurer
Prudential said on Monday it would give an update on Jan
19 on its capital position under new European Union Solvency II
rules, ahead of other insurers who aim to issue ratios alongside
annual earnings statements.
Prudential, Aviva and the Lloyd's of London insurance
market were among 19 insurers to get the green light on Saturday
for so-called "internal models" of their solvency levels.
It is expected that using internal models to calculate these
positions will enable insurers to cut capital costs compared
with the standard model.
Legal & General said on Monday it would give
solvency details with its results on March 15, RSA said
it would report them on Feb 25 and Phoenix on March 23.
"Even though some of the internal model-related overhang is
over, we believe that the market would still like to see more
details around headline Solvency II rules, details around
assumptions going behind the calculation, and sensitivities
around the Solvency II ratio," said analysts at JPMorgan
Cazenove in a client note.
Just Retirement said its merger with Partnership
Assurance would close as planned during Jan 2016
following its internal model approval.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise)