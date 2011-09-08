(Adds detail, background)
* OFT issues call for evidence on motor insurance
* OFT probing competition issues in UK motor insurance
sector
* OFT plans to publish its findings in December 2011
LONDON, Sept 8 Britain's Office of Fair Trading
(OFT) has begun a probe into the country's motor insurance
market to determine whether certain consumers are being treated
fairly and if there can be more effective competition in the
sector.
The OFT said on Thursday it had issued a call for evidence
into how the sector operates, given that annual car insurance
premiums in Britain were reported to have risen by as much as 40
percent in the year ending March 31, 2011.
"As part of its work, the OFT is interested in examining
reports that car insurance premiums in Northern Ireland are
significantly higher than they are in the rest of the UK, and
understanding the reasons for any difference," it added in a
statement.
Britain's biggest listed car insurer is Admiral Group Plc
, whose shares fell sharply last month on concerns that
regulators could clamp down on a lucractive part of its
business.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mike Nesbit)