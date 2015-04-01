April 1 Interconnector UK, operator of the gas
link between Britain and Belgium, on Wednesday set terms for the
first sales of pipeline capacity starting from 2018 until late
in 2029, according to a statement.
Gas shippers will be able to buy up to 80 percent of the
link's long-term capacity, with the remainder set aside for
short-term sales, said the company, a joint venture between
Belgium's Fluxys and Italy's Snam.
Companies use the Interconnector to ship gas between Britain
and Europe, taking advantage of price differences and supply
imbalances in either region for profit.
The pipeline can export 20 billion cubic metres/year (Bcm/y)
to Belgium and import 25.5 Bcm/y to Britain.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic, editing by David Evans)