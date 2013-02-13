* UK spare power capacity to fall to 4 pct in 2015/16

* Industrial energy demand has been low since 2008

* Gas strategy not clear enough to spur investment

LONDON, Feb 13 A rise in energy demand from industrial users as the economy rebounds threatens to worsen Britain's looming power production crunch, an executive at producer InterGen said on Wednesday.

Planned closures of old power plants mean Britain faces a sharp drop in spare electricity generation capacity over the coming three years.

The country's spare generation capacity margin is expected to fall as low as 4 percent by 2015/16 from 14 percent currently.

A return to economic growth and the associated rise in energy demand from factories would worsen the crunch, Mark Somerset, vice president of InterGen Europe, told a parliamentary committee hearing.

"Higher industrial demand will exacerbate the problem," he told lawmakers who questioned energy industry representatives on the government's strategy for gas-fired power plants.

Industrial energy demand has been low since the start of the economic crisis in 2008 and has dampened some of the pressure on Britain's energy system.

But the country's finance minister is banking on delivering strong economic growth before the next national elections in 2015.

LACK OF INCENTIVES

Somerset and a director at utility SSE also said the government's strategy for encouraging the construction of new gas plants did not incentivise them to build.

Britain said in December that it needed 26 gigawatts of new gas capacity by 2030 to replace old power plants and to back up intermittent renewable energy plants such as wind farms.

"The strategy scenarios don't improve the clarity needed for investments (...) Existing plants need to stay open. If we don't deal with the issue of existing plants to make sure they will stay open, the capacity crunch will be much more significant," said Keith MacLean, policy and research director at SSE.

The industry representatives said a government proposal to reward gas plants for providing reserve power will be important to determine investment decisions. But details are still unclear, making it difficult for investors to decide to build new plants.

"It's premature to say the gas strategy is encouraging gas investment," Somerset said.