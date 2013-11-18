* Changes in Britain first, then global rollout
* UK Prime Minister Cameron urges action on "dark web"
* FBI and British police to work together
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, Nov 18 Web search giants Google and
Microsoft said on Monday they will block online searches for
child abuse images.
The world's two largest search engine operators, in a rare
display of unity, said as many as 100,000 search terms will now
fail to produce results and trigger warnings that child abuse
imagery is illegal.
The child porn crackdown announced during a Internet safety
summit in London came after Prime Minister David Cameron in July
urged Internet firms to do more to stop access to illegal images
in the wake of two high-profile child sex murders in Britain.
Cameron said Britain's newly-established National Crime
Agency is joining forces with the United States' FBI in a task
force to track down these paedophiles and arrest them.
He described the progress to block illegal content as
"significant" but said more needed to be done to track down
paedophiles using the so-called "dark web" of encrypted networks
that lets people anonymously share images of child abuse.
"We were told that cleaning up searches couldn't be done and
shouldn't be done. We're now being told by the industry that it
can be done and will be done," Cameron said in a statement after
the summit at his Downing Street offices, adding that Britain
would hold an international summit next year to follow-up on the
agreement reached on Monday.
Both Google and Microsoft have introduced
new algorithms to prevent searches for child abuse imagery.
Google executive chairman Eric Schmidt said these changes
would be introduced in Britain initially and then rolled out to
another 158 countries in the next six months.
Microsoft Chief Executive Steve Ballmer said deploying
technology improvements to identify and eliminate Internet
content that portrays child sexual abuse was a team effort.
Both companies also agreed to use their technological
expertise to help in identification of abuse images and give
technical support to Britain's Internet Watch Foundation and the
U.S.'s National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Some anti-child porn campaigners, however, argued the
proposals did not go far enough and called for greater funding
to wipe out sharing of child porn through peer-to-peer networks.
"Every illegal image is a crime scene but law enforcement
agencies do not have the resources to identify, locate and
protect every victim, nor to identify, and charge every abuser,"
said Martyn Thomas, chairman of the Institution of Engineering
and Technology IT policy panel.