* Alternatives interest as stocks, bonds richly valued
* Top investors such as Bill Gross buying alternatives
* July gains for fine wine biggest for 6 years
By Sinead Cruise and Simon Jessop
LONDON, Aug 10 Alternative investments such as a
Ferrari 335 S Scaglietti, a rare blue diamond or a case of
Romanee-Conti Grand Cru wine from Burgundy are going mainstream
as investors grapple with ultra-low interest rates and volatile
stocks.
Spooked by the end of a 30-year bond bull run and bouts of
money printing which have pushed stock values out of kilter with
economic reality, high-profile investors are turning to fine
wines, classic cars and jewels, research and index data show.
Even legendary bond investor and ex-Pimco boss Bill Gross
said last week he now favoured real assets like land and gold
over more traditional investment classes.
This growing interest saw rare coins, collectible jewellery
and classic cars join fine wine among the top performers in the
year to end-March, the latest Knight Frank Luxury Investment
Index (KFLII) showed.
And fine wine saw its largest positive monthly movement
since 2010 in July with the Liv-ex Fine Wine Investables index,
which tracks around 200 Bordeaux red wines from 24 leading
producers, up by 4.5 percent. It is up 13.8 percent so far this
year, compared with 6.9 percent for the S&P 500 and 8.9
percent for the FTSE 100.
"As a physical asset, fine wine tends to perform well in
periods of uncertainty...and is also not linked to the prices of
other assets in most circumstances," said Andrew della Casa,
Founding Director of The Wine Investment Fund.
Since its launch in 1988, the fine wine index has shown
returns of around 10.5 percent per year, although falls between
2011 and 2014 have pushed the index below its long-term trend
return level, creating an attractive entry point for first-time
investors, della Casa said.
CARS ON A ROLL
While the KLFII index rose just 5 percent over the year to
the end of March, the lowest annual increase since the first
quarter of 2010, returns on classic cars jumped 17 percent,
coins generated 6 percent while jewellery delivered 4 percent.
But over a five-year period, cars, coins and jewellery
returned 161 percent, 73 percent and 63 percent respectively,
eclipsing Britain's FTSE-100 stock index, which was up 15
percent since the start of 2011.
Investor interest in classic cars helped the HAGI Top Index
rise more than 500 percent in 10 years, encouraging many to
restore a rusting chassis to its former glory.
While that has led to some dampening in demand in the year
to date - the index is up 2.2 percent since January - HAGI's
Dietrich Hatlapa said lower interest rates and monetary policy
easing would support demand.
"People are taking the time to find the best examples. The
spread between mediocre cars and very good cars has really
opened up quite significantly... and for those, record prices
are still being paid."
Specialist funds offering a stake in rare diamonds,
meanwhile, have continued to catch the eye of investors seeking
ways to hedge against currency, stock and bond market risk, with
the Sciens Coloured Diamond Fund II up by about 5 percent in the
second quarter of 2016.
FASHION VICTIMS
For all the mainstream interest in investments once regarded
as the preserve of the ultra-rich, they lack liquidity and
market depth.
The three main U.S. car auctions in 2015 saw vehicles worth
a total of between $1 and $1.5 billion sold. While there are
hundreds of smaller auctions globally and many cars sold
off-market, this is still a long way from the trillions traded
daily in stocks and bonds.
And with future demand tough to call, Andrew Shirley, author
of the Knight Frank Wealth Report, strikes a note of caution.
"You should still only be buying the investments of passion
that you will enjoy owning and will give you pleasure even if
their value goes down - there is certainly no guarantee that
values will continue to rise.
"There is an argument that such investments add diversity to
portfolios, provide a hedge against inflation, and unlike
equity-based investments, offer a degree of tangibility but like
gold they tend not to generate any income and can also be
illiquid, and subject to changes in taste and fashion."
Gold, another so-called safe haven from top-of-the
cycle bonds and expensive stocks, is also enjoying a purple
patch, BlackRock research shows.
With returns up 23.2 percent in the year to July 29, gold
has returned almost twice as much as higher-risk emerging market
dollar bonds and non-U.S. Developed market bonds, and almost
five times a 3.1 percent return on U.S. large caps, it said.
Analysts at Unigestion describe the gold price rise as a
"classic" market response to stress triggered by Britain's shock
decision to quit the European Union and fears of negative rates
but it was difficult to predict how long these circumstances
supporting a rush into gold might last.
