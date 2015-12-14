LONDON Dec 14 Britain's best corporate practice watchdog will name and shame fund managers from July that don't fully comply with its stewardship code aimed at increasing their involvement in companies they invest in.

The code, introduced in 2010 on a "comply or explain" basis, seeks to put pressure on asset managers to become more engaged in the companies, such as voting at annual meetings on executive pay or challenging key decisions.

Such involvement is seen as improving accountability of company management to improve long-term returns for investors.

Some 300 asset managers have already signed up but the degree of improvement in fund manager engagement in companies has been variable and not always evident to investors.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it will introduce public tiering of fund managers who sign up to the code in a bid to make them comply better.

Asset managers in the first tier would be deemed to have met the code after providing evidence to the watchdog. Those who don't meet expectations will be put in a second tier, after a chance to make improvements first.

"The stewardship code has helped to raise the profile of stewardship, normalised discussions about stewardship in the investment chain and led to improvements in the quality and quantity of engagement between investors and companies," FRC Chairman Win Bischoff said in a statement.

"We wish to maintain momentum by ensuring that signing up to the Stewardship Code is a true marker of commitment."