* FCA launches first competition probe into asset managers
* Focus on fees, value for money
* Initial findings due in summer 2016
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's markets watchdog is to
review the country's 6.6 trillion pound ($10 trillion) asset
management sector, saying that more transparency may not be
enough to guarantee investors value for money.
Governments across Europe want their ageing populations to
feel confident about saving more for their retirement, easing
the burden on cash-strapped national coffers.
Britain, Europe's biggest asset management market, has also
given pensioners freedom to access their pension pots, sparking
concern that investors risk being ripped off.
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that
the time was right for the first study of competition in asset
management products and services.
A preliminary review earlier this year raised issues about
the 13 billion pounds the sector collects annually in fees,
swallowing chunks of returns in some cases.
"Our market study aims to ensure that both retail and
institutional investors can get value for money when purchasing
these services, which we expect to further strengthen the UK's
position as a major centre for asset management," said
Christopher Woolard, FCA director of strategy and competition.
Profitability of the asset management sector appears to be
quite high, with average operating profits of around 35 percent
of revenues, the FCA said.
The study will focus on three areas: how do asset managers
compete to deliver value, are asset managers willing and able to
control costs and quality, and how do investment consultants
affect competition.
Ten asset managers account for 55 percent of the sector and
pension funds must often take advice from outside investment
consultants on product and manager selection.
The top ten include Invesco Perpetual, M&G, St James's Place
, BNY Mellon, Threadneedle, Jupiter, Fidelity, Schroders
, Henderson and Aberdeen.
Hargreaves Lansdown is biggest direct investment
platform selling products from asset managers with 50 billion
pounds under management, followed by Barclays, TD
Direct and Fidelity.
INITIAL REPORT NEXT YEAR
The FCA has powers to change rules, order specific changes
in industry structure and practices, issue fines and refer the
sector to Britain's main competition watchdog, the Competition
and Markets Authority.
The FCA expects to narrow the study's focus as it proceeds,
and will publish an interim report next summer with a final
report in early 2017.
Given the size of the sector, even a small reduction in
charges would have a big impact on the returns of 14.2 million
pension savers and 11 million retail investors in Britain.
Trade body the Investment Association was pleased that the
review was a broad one.
"We welcome the FCA's decision, alongside its core focus on
investment managers, to also consider the role of distributors
and investment consultants, reflecting their critical role in
delivering the best outcomes for our clients," it said.
Daniel Godfrey quit as head of the Investment Association
last month following media reports that some members were
unhappy with his attempts to push for greater transparency on
fees.
"This review is an opportunity for the industry to work with
the regulator to make investment better for our clients and the
economy, and that is the only way the industry can secure its
long-term, sustainable, commercial success," Godfrey told
Reuters on Wednesday.
($1 = 0.6578 pounds)
