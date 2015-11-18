* FCA launches first competition probe into asset managers

* Focus on fees, value for money

* Initial findings due in summer 2016

By Huw Jones

LONDON, Nov 18 Britain's markets watchdog is to review the country's 6.6 trillion pound ($10 trillion) asset management sector, saying that more transparency may not be enough to guarantee investors value for money.

Governments across Europe want their ageing populations to feel confident about saving more for their retirement, easing the burden on cash-strapped national coffers.

Britain, Europe's biggest asset management market, has also given pensioners freedom to access their pension pots, sparking concern that investors risk being ripped off.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said on Wednesday that the time was right for the first study of competition in asset management products and services.

A preliminary review earlier this year raised issues about the 13 billion pounds the sector collects annually in fees, swallowing chunks of returns in some cases.

"Our market study aims to ensure that both retail and institutional investors can get value for money when purchasing these services, which we expect to further strengthen the UK's position as a major centre for asset management," said Christopher Woolard, FCA director of strategy and competition.

Profitability of the asset management sector appears to be quite high, with average operating profits of around 35 percent of revenues, the FCA said.

The study will focus on three areas: how do asset managers compete to deliver value, are asset managers willing and able to control costs and quality, and how do investment consultants affect competition.

Ten asset managers account for 55 percent of the sector and pension funds must often take advice from outside investment consultants on product and manager selection.

The top ten include Invesco Perpetual, M&G, St James's Place , BNY Mellon, Threadneedle, Jupiter, Fidelity, Schroders , Henderson and Aberdeen.

Hargreaves Lansdown is biggest direct investment platform selling products from asset managers with 50 billion pounds under management, followed by Barclays, TD Direct and Fidelity.

INITIAL REPORT NEXT YEAR

The FCA has powers to change rules, order specific changes in industry structure and practices, issue fines and refer the sector to Britain's main competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority.

The FCA expects to narrow the study's focus as it proceeds, and will publish an interim report next summer with a final report in early 2017.

Given the size of the sector, even a small reduction in charges would have a big impact on the returns of 14.2 million pension savers and 11 million retail investors in Britain.

Trade body the Investment Association was pleased that the review was a broad one.

"We welcome the FCA's decision, alongside its core focus on investment managers, to also consider the role of distributors and investment consultants, reflecting their critical role in delivering the best outcomes for our clients," it said.

Daniel Godfrey quit as head of the Investment Association last month following media reports that some members were unhappy with his attempts to push for greater transparency on fees.

"This review is an opportunity for the industry to work with the regulator to make investment better for our clients and the economy, and that is the only way the industry can secure its long-term, sustainable, commercial success," Godfrey told Reuters on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6578 pounds) (Additional reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Keith Weir)