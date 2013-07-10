By Chris Vellacott
| LONDON, July 11
LONDON, July 11 The Association of British
Insurers (ABI) - whose members manage assets of nearly $3
trillion, or about a quarter of the British economy - wants
rules for listing on the London Stock Exchange changed
to protect minority shareholders.
The ABI wants companies to make more information available
to all investors earlier and to force existing majority
stakeholders to comply with tougher rules on governance, it said
in a report on Thursday.
"An information asymmetry exists in favour of issuers and
vendors at the expense of investors," the ABI said.
"Additional responsibilities on controlling shareholders are
likely to be helpful in focusing their attention on the
disclosure and nature of their relationships with the company
and minority shareholders," it said.
Investigations into alleged irregularities at Kazakh-focused
ENRC, listed in London in 2007, and Indonesia-orientated Bumi,
listed in 2011, have put a spotlight on these issues. Both were
hit by shareholder battles that have battered their shares,
raising questions about how they came to market.
Robert Hingley, ABI director of investment, said the report,
based on a survey of investors and bankers, had met a
"sympathetic" response among regulators and in government.
It was commissioned after a government-backed review
compiled by economist John Kay in July 2012 questioned the
effectiveness of Britain's equity capital markets.
Even before the Kay Report, investors and regulators had
raised concerns about governance and transparency in the initial
public offering (IPO) process.
Meanwhile, parliament's Committee for Business, Innovation
and Skills has invited submissions on the role of mining firms
in the economy, examining corporate governance at companies
operating abroad but trading on UK exchanges.
The association said that discouraging company owners
unwilling to take on more liabilities from listing in London is
"a good outcome for the quality of companies that list here".
Publishing the sale prospectus earlier in the month-long
process would give investors more time to prepare for meetings
with company management and for independent analysts not
connected with the sale to compile their own research, it said.
The ABI also called for fewer banks to be involved in IPOs,
making the process of setting a sale price that reflected the
value of the company more efficient. Only three banks should run
sales worth more than 250 million pounds ($370 million) while
smaller deals should be restricted to two institutions, it said.
The association also recommended greater transparency on
fees paid for institutions running IPOs and issues of new shares
by listed companies.
The UK Listings Authority ran a consultation on potential
changes to the listing rules late last year and is still in
discussions with those working in the market on how they can be
improved. It has said it plans to report back over the summer.