LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - Russian mobile phone operator MegaFon
has selected just two banks to lead its $4 billion London
initial public offering, which will be the largest IPO in the UK
since the $10 billion float of Swiss commodities firm Glencore
in May 2011.
Several sources confirmed that Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley were notified yesterday that they would be joint global
coordinators of the offering. Bankers at both firms declined to
comment.
The selection is a surprise for two reasons. Firstly, the
company had interviewed more than a dozen banks so more than two
banks were expected to secure top level roles, said one banker
close to the deal. Secondly lending banks were believed to be
best positioned to lead the deal.
In mid-April, the company signed off on a $2 billion
syndicated loan with Citigroup, BNP Paribas and Barclays, and it
also has a $1.5 billion credit line with Sberbank. The loan is
to be used towards buying out a shareholder - a crucial step in
allowing the IPO to happen.
The syndicate is expected to grow in days with additions at
the bookrunner level, where banks will share the league table
credit but have less influence and earn lower fees. Bankers were
lobbying for those slots yesterday.
