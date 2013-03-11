March 11 (IFR) - After being largely ignored by the IPO
market for many years, UK retail investors are set to become an
important piece of the puzzle once again.
Political considerations dictate that three large sales by
the UK government - the sell-downs of Royal Mail Group
, Lloyds Banking Group and RBS - will
have to include retail, while bankers are keen to tap this
price-insensitive investor base in order to put the IPO market
back on its feet.
In fact, some companies coming to market have already
started looking to retail buyers. In October, Direct Line
included an intermediary offer - in which retail could subscribe
through 29 brokers - in its £905.6m IPO.
Without any advertising, the deal attracted 25,000 retail
orders (for £177m of the available stock). Fellow car insurer
Esure is also tapping retail investors through intermediaries in
its IPO, which began bookbuilding on Friday.
Both offers are a long way from the previous high-profile
effort to attract British retail participation - the 2010
listing of Ocado - when the online retailer largely
failed to convince customers to take part.
But conditions now are much more favourable. Low interest
rates have severely depressed annuity rates, prodding cash-rich
pensioners to look elsewhere to supplement their retirement
incomes. And bankers are sniffing around the reservoir of retail
money in the belief that state-sponsored offers will seduce
investors who cannot find decent yield elsewhere.
"Compared with a decade ago, there is a colossal amount of
money available," said Jim Renwick, chairman of ECM, EMEA at
Barclays. "It is concentrated among the retired or nearly
retired - people who have investible assets. There is around
£500bn under administration by this segment of the market."
At the same time, the line-up of government assets to be
sold is a perfect fit for the retail market, with yield set to
be the driver for each transaction. Royal Mail's £1bn-plus IPO
is due first. UBS is advising the government, while
Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are
working with the company.
The deal is expected later this year. Mobile phone operator
EE, a joint venture of France Telecom and Deutsche
Telekom is another yield-play looking to float late
this year - although 2014 is more likely - that would benefit
from the retail interest aroused by Royal Mail.
Of course, it is not just the amount of potential investment
that makes retail investors so desirable, it is also their
expected behaviour.
"Retail money is less sensitive to pricing and incredibly
sticky, usually staying with investments through good times and
bad as long as they generate a good yield," said a senior UK
banker.
Another reason for bankers to look favourably on retail
participation is that all the downside that used to come from
large retail components of shareholder registers has diminished
since they were last a major part of UK flotations.
"Fifteen years ago, everything had to be done
telephonically, prospectuses had to be printed and sent by post;
share certificates had to be printed and dispatched," said
Renwick. "Now applications are processed online, shares are
dematerialised and held in nominee names, communications are by
email and, correspondingly, the costs per shareholder have
fallen to less than a tenth of what they were in the 90s."
80s THROWBACK
Before the renaissance of the UK retail investor can begin,
however, the government has to settle on a method of
distribution. It must choose between the low cost and ease of an
intermediary offer, which would be sold through brokers to
active and informed investors, and the more expensive full-on
retail offer (complete with advertising campaign) that would
attract a wider range of UK taxpayers.
Bankers, at least, know which they prefer. They believe that
the open offers of the 1980s and 1990s have been made obsolete
by the efficiency and economics of intermediary offers, in which
brokers specialising in private clients promote the offers to
their existing client base.
Nigel Morris of Solid Solutions Associates, which has worked
on nearly all the UK retail offers in the past 20 years, said
today's retail investor differs significantly from the investor
of 20 years ago, and is better served by intermediaries.
"We are living longer and pension schemes are not keeping
up. The government and financial advisers are encouraging people
to take responsibility for their retirement incomes by managing
their own portfolios. The retail investor that participated in
public offers hoping to make an overnight return is a thing of
the past," Morris said.
Decisions also need to be made on whether to give retail
investors special treatment to encourage participation. In the
90s, the UK government used partly-paid offers to retail. But
bankers doubt whether today's investors would appreciate the
time-value of the discount. Among other things, the partly paid
structure makes it essential to ensure a positive aftermarket.
One option favoured by some bankers is to lock in retail by
offering bonus shares after one, two or more years of ownership.
This could help retail investors to get over the potentially
unpalatable aspects of a deal such as RBS, for example, which
many investors may feel they have already paid for as a result
of the government bailout.
"There could be a perception that the government is asking
the public to pay twice for the bailed-out banks. To make this
work, investors will have to be incentivised," said the senior
banker.
Discounts are the bluntest instrument with which to favour
retail, but they encourage flipping.
TELL SID, NOT HUGO
From the government's point of view, intermediary offers
could be seen as deepening - but not widening - the shareholder
base by selling to investors who already participate in the
stock market, rather than reaching all taxpayers.
Bankers question whether there would actually be much
difference in outcome between the two options, because an
effective marketing campaign could garner mass participation
(through the brokers). But such details may be unimportant,
because decisions will be ultimately dictated by politics, not
by ECM considerations.
A full retail offer will be a mixed bag for the banks
running an IPO. The Direct Line offer ran for just 10 days, but
a fully blown retail roll-out would take much longer. On the
other hand, market risk should be less of an issue. In appealing
to retail, the government could not risk pricing the deal too
high - and thus setting up the possibility of a negative
aftermarket.
In any case, it will need to be careful not to promise too
much to investors.
To generate interest when Railtrack was privatised in 1996,
the government used partly-paid shares, cash discounts and bonus
shares - and an astonishing promised dividend yield of 19%
(which was upped during the marketing). Five years later, the
government forced Railtrack's nationalisation, unleashing a
fierce and chaotic battle to win compensation for shareholders.
The current government will seek to minimise any opportunity for
comparison with Railtrack.