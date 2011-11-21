LONDON Nov 21 Britain is coordinating financial sanctions imposed on Iran on Monday together with the United States and Canada, a spokesman for Prime Minister David Cameron said.

"The coordinated action is with the U.S. and Canada," the spokesman said.

"We want to talk to other European countries about it too," he added, saying Britain expected to discuss further sanctions against Iran at meeting of European Union foreign ministers in December.

Britain imposed new financial sanctions on Iran on Monday, ordering all UK financial institutions to stop doing business with their Iranian counterparts and with the central bank of Iran.

