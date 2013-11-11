LONDON Nov 11 Britain said on Monday it had revived diplomatic relations with Iran and appointed a non-resident charge d'affaires, two years after an angry mob ransacked the British embassy in Tehran.

The announcement reflects a thaw in relations with the West and comes after Iran and six world powers, including Britain, came close to a preliminary agreement about Tehran's nuclear programme at the weekend.

Britain's Foreign Office said Ajay Sharma, currently the head of the ministry's Iran department, will take up the post immediately.