LONDON Dec 1 Britain will call for
stronger economic sanctions on Iran at a meeting of European
Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday after the
storming of its embassy in Tehran, UK Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Thursday.
"I will be advocating an intensification of economic
sanctions on Iran, particularly to increase the isolation of the
Iranian financial sector," he told BBC radio from Brussels.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its
staff on Wednesday, saying the storming of the British mission
in Tehran could not have taken place without consent from
Iranian authorities.
(Reporting by Tim Castle; Editing by Peter Griffiths)