LONDON Dec 1 Britain will call for
stronger economic sanctions on Iran at a meeting of European
Union foreign ministers in Brussels on Thursday following the
storming of its embassy in Tehran, UK Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Thursday.
"I will be advocating an intensification of economic
sanctions on Iran, particularly to increase the isolation of the
Iranian financial sector," he told BBC radio from Brussels.
"I stress that the measures I hope we will agree today are
related to the Iranian nuclear programme, these are not measures
in reaction to what has happened to our embassy," he added.
Britain shut Iran's embassy in London and expelled all its
staff on Wednesday, saying the storming of the British mission
in Tehran on Tuesday could not have taken place without consent
from Iranian authorities.
"Our bigger, long-term concern is the Iranian nuclear
programme, the danger that poses to the peace of the Middle East
and the wider world ... and it is for that reason that we will
agree, I hope, today to intensify European Union sanctions on
Iran," Hague said.
EU foreign ministers meet in Brussels later on Thursday to
map out Europe's response to a report by the International
Atomic Energy Agency in recent weeks that suggested Iran has
worked on designing an atom bomb.
(Reporting by Tim Castle)