LONDON Oct 22 Britain's energy ministry on Tuesday allowed the restart of the Rhum gas field in the North Sea, co-owned by BP and the Iranian Oil Company (IOC), where production was shut down in 2010 due to EU sanctions imposed on Iranian companies.

"The government has taken the necessary steps to allow BP to restart production on the Rhum gas field in the North Sea," the government said in a statement.

It added that the IOC's revenues from gas sales at Rhum will be placed in a frozen account.